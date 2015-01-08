Indian news website DNA India has made a massive gaffe by referring to Richie Benaud as a 'late' Australian cricketing legend.

Indian website makes massive Richie Benaud gaffe

Benaud was diagnosed with skin cancer late last year, but he certainly hasn't passed away.

In an article about the number of Benaud impersonators that flocked to the SCG yesterday, the website ran the following headline:

'Fans impersonate late Australian cricket great Richie Benaud on day 2 of Sydney test'.

The website has since amended the headline, but it still appears on Google and was picked up by a number of other websites.

A number of users slammed the website for its poor choice, with user 'aditya' saying "richie benaud is alive. do your research!", while 'nathan' wrote "He is alive. Why are you publishing such news? Do some checks before you write something."

Over 300 'Richies' were in attendance at day two of the fourth Test in Sydney.