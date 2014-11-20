The Test Series between Australia and India will witness the battle between two teams keen to rebuild their Test Cricket ambitions.

It's not just Cricket, it's Test Cricket Tipping

Australia will be all out to avenge their 2013 Test Series loss in India, losing 4-0. The good news is that the last time Australia played India on home soil, it was reversed with a 4-0 series win. What may complicate matters, is the injury cloud surrounding Australian Captain Michael Clarke. Who would lead the Aussies in Clarke's absence should the Captain not recover in time is still to be decided.

The Indians, whilst buoyed by their last series win over Australia, know all too well, that traveling to Australia and coming away with victory will be a difficult task. Scouring through the record books, it was the year 2003 in Adelaide, that India recorded their last Test match win on Australian soil.

The 2nd Test is at the Gabba.

Test Match Tipping Competition

306444welcome

Whilst looking forward to the upcoming Test Series between Australia and India, you can also compete in our Test Match Cricket Tipping Competition. You are able to create a private comp and compete against family or friends, or join our public comp and compete against other tipsters.

The Tipping Options

1. Test Match Winner

2. 1st Innings Winner

3. Highest Individual Batting Score

4. Top Method of Dismissal

5. Top 5 Batsmen (Most Runs)

6. Top 3 Bowlers (Most Wickets)