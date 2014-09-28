Shane Warne announces break-up with Playboy model

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has taken to Twitter to announce his break up with English glamour girl Emily Scott.

Scott and Warne. Source: Instagram

Following Warne's much-publicised split from fiance Elizabeth Hurley, the duo were first linked in May when they were spotted out and about together on a number of occasions.

They then confirmed their relationship status in July, but things appear to have cooled off, with Warnie sending the following tweet:

"Sad day as Emily Scott and I have gone our separate ways. We will always remain great friends and will continue to support each other."

He then posted the following:

The cricketing legend and Playboy model jet-setted around the world during their time together, heading to Paris and London before landing in Las Vegas for an extended stay.

The pair were photographed locked in a passionate embrace outside Scott's Sydney residence before Warne flew out to the UK in June.