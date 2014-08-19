Sir Ian Botham's 309,000 Twitter followers were left in a state of shock after a lewd photo was posted from the England cricket legend's account.

Sir Ian Botham shocks social media with lewd photo

The picture, which has since been deleted, showed a fully naked man lying on a bed.

The message “what are you thinking?” reportedly accompanied the image.

58-year-old Botham claimed his Twitter account had been hacked after the image went viral on the social media site.

“Mate think you have been hacked,” posted Robbie Savage, to which Botham replied: “Yes mate just changed my password !!! There’s some idiots out there !!”

@RobbieSavage8 yes mate just changed my password !!! There's some idiots out there !! — Ian Botham (@BeefyBotham) August 18, 2014

Botham later posted:

I would like to thank the hacker....I've just got 500 hits in 20mins !! — Ian Botham (@BeefyBotham) August 18, 2014

Former England captain Michael Vaughan posted his version on Instagram:

And the Twitter-verse certainly didn't fail to find a funny pun in the aftermath:

Sir Ian Botham wanted to show everyone how the clip between two fine legs is done. — Uncomfortably Numb (@ShawshankOne) August 18, 2014