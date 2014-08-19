News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Cheat, cheat': Smith ruthlessly booed as welfare concerns grow
'Cheat': Dramatic vision shows Steve Smith booed at airport

Sir Ian Botham shocks social media with lewd photo

Yahoo7 Sport /

Sir Ian Botham's 309,000 Twitter followers were left in a state of shock after a lewd photo was posted from the England cricket legend's account.

Sir Ian Botham shocks social media with lewd photo

Sir Ian Botham shocks social media with lewd photo

The picture, which has since been deleted, showed a fully naked man lying on a bed.

The message “what are you thinking?” reportedly accompanied the image.

58-year-old Botham claimed his Twitter account had been hacked after the image went viral on the social media site.

“Mate think you have been hacked,” posted Robbie Savage, to which Botham replied: “Yes mate just changed my password !!! There’s some idiots out there !!”



Botham later posted:



Former England captain Michael Vaughan posted his version on Instagram:

Source: Instagram

And the Twitter-verse certainly didn't fail to find a funny pun in the aftermath:





Back To Top