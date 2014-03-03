Video: Warne nods off as Clarke plunders a century

While Australian cricket fans were enthralled by Michael Clarke’s magnificent century against South Africa, his best mate Shane Warne didn't seem that excited.

Clarke spent 25 nerve-racking deliveries on 99 on Sunday before reaching his 27th Test hundred on his way to an unbeaten 161.

Given the battering Clarke copped from Morne Morkel on Saturday, the innings is undoubtedly one of the best the skipper has played for his country.

But he failed to get Warne's undivided attention, with the newly-single spin king twice caught nodding off in the dressing-room on Sunday morning.

With dark glasses firmly in place, TV cameras picked up Warne having a snooze in the front row of Australia's viewing area during the first session.

The spin king's attempt to evade the cameras by moving to the back of the room didn't work, busted a second time to the delight of the Aussie players.

Even Clarke managed to see the funny side as Australia's new spin bowling consultant unintentionally provided some comic relief to a tense morning.