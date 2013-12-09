The Poms were full of huff and puff in the build up to the Ashes but having been blown away in the first two Tests, they are already resigned to giving up the urn.

Battered Poms have given up on the Ashes already

Former England greats, notably Sir Ian Botham, confidently predicted a 5-0 clean sweep for the tourists before the series started.

But after losing consecutive matches by more than 200 runs - for just the second time in England's proud history – the series is all but gone already.

To be fair to Sir Beefy, he's half right. It'd be a brave man to bet against the Aussies winning the last three Tests of the series and grabbing a 5-0 win of their own.

Former England captain Geoffrey Boycott, in Australia as a commentator, has been particularly scathing of England’s fragile batting order.

The 108-Test legend has already given up hope of a fight back.

"Look, there is no chance of us retaining The Ashes after going two down. Not a cat in hell's chance," Boycott wrote in the London Telegraph.

"The more I look at England the more they remind me of Manchester United: a team on the way down and not on the way up.

"They have had their glory years."

Based on what we’ve seen so far in this series, it’s hard to argue with Boycott.

The most concerning thing for England is the backbone of the team – the players who took them to No.1 – appears to be broken.

Apart from Stuart Broad, who antagonises the Aussies every chance he gets, England's bowling attack lacks penetration against a batting line-up that just a few Tests ago was in a worrying state of flux.

James Anderson is well down on pace and has failed to get any movement, while Graeme Swann will be lucky to play ahead of Monty Panesar for the rest of the series.

Swann has taken four wickets in two Tests at an average of just under 100. Just as concerning, his huge economy rate – 4.05 runs per over – means he is hasn’t been able to put the brakes on when the Aussies have accelerated.

And with the exception of Ian Bell, England’s senior batsmen have been also failed to fire.

Having batted well in the second innings in Brisbane, captain Alastair Cook looked completely clueless against the pace and fire of Mitchell Johnson in Adelaide.

Cook, Kevin Pietersen and Matt Prior could learn a lot from Test rookies Michael Carberry and Joe Root, who have been defiant in the face of some hostile bowling.

Despite the heavy defeats and a match in Perth just four days away, Cook is confident his team can turn it around.

"We need to dust ourselves down," the dejected skipper said on Monday.

"There's no point moping about it and saying it's all over. If we believe that, it is all over.

"Self-belief is certainly an issue you've got to make sure you look after when you've lost heavily in two games. But if we don't believe it then no one else is going to.

"We've got to look right deep into our souls, into our hearts and turn it around."

There were signs during the Ashes in England earlier this year that the two teams were closer than a 3-0 scoreline suggested, but the reversal in fortunes has been dramatic.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan says the turnaround has come down to a lack of desire from the tourists.

"I am one of the most passionate supporters of the England cricket team but there were moments when I felt embarrassed because we did not have enough courage and fight," Vaughan wrote in The Telegraph.

"The one thing this team have always had is character and a determination to never give up. But there was a period when Mitchell Johnson was bowling brilliantly when it felt like the towel had been thrown in.

"I never want to see that from England and they have to be honest to admit they walked away from the fight."

Vaughan believes a 5-0 series defeat is on the cards "unless something drastic changes in the England dressing room very soon".