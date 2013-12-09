The Australian Test squad will remain unchanged for the third Test after demolishing England by 218 runs in Adelaide.

Australian squad unchanged for Perth Test

Fresh from a complete performance with bat and ball in the second Ashes Test, National Selector John Inverarity confirmed that the team would remain the same for the Perth Test, which begins on Friday.

“The NSP have selected the same squad of 12 for the Perth Test. Another player could be added to the squad during the week pending review of conditions in Perth. Nathan Coulter-Nile and Doug Bollinger will be in Perth on standby and training with the squad for the Test match should they be required” Inverarity said.

Australia lead the series 2-0.