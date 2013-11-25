Jonathan Trott will take no further part in the Ashes due to a stress-related illness, but England coach Andy Flower says David Warner should not be blamed for his exit.

Trott returns to England due to stress-related illness

Trott departed Brisbane on Sunday after his side's 381-run loss to Australia in the series opener, with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announcing on Monday his return to cricket "will be determined in due course".

The 32-year-old was twice dismissed cheaply and easily by Mitchell Johnson in the opening Test of the series, prompting Australia opener Warner to label his get-out shot on day three as "pretty poor and pretty weak".

Flower agreed with England captain Alastair Cook that Warner's comments were "disrespectful", adding that the uncivil opener had got it "horribly wrong".

"I think we set different standards to that and one of the reasons we don't like commenting about opposition players is because we don't know what is going on their dressing room," Flower said.

"We don't know what is going on in their private lives."

But Flower made it clear Warner's words did not have a direct influence on Trott's exit, revealing the out-of-form batsman had been struggling with the illness for some time.

"That would be inaccurate," Flower responded on Monday when asked if there was a potential link between the two.

"Jonathan has been struggling with this condition for quite a while and has managed it very successfully but we've been on tour for about a month.

"He's had his ups and downs through that month and it is not directly related to that."

Hugh Morris, managing director of England Cricket, said Trott needed time, support and space to recover.

"The cricket side of things is unimportant now," Morris said.

"We fully support his decision to leave the tour and the ECB will provide all the assistance we can to help Jonathan and his family through this period.

"Jonathan has asked for privacy while he recovers and I would urge everyone to respect that."

Trott said in an ECB statement it wouldn't be right to stay in Australia, given batting is the last thing on his mind.

"I cannot currently operate at the level I have done in the past," said Trott, who made his Test debut against Australia in 2009 at The Oval and averages 46.45.

"I want to wish my teammates all the very best for the remainder of the tour.

"My priority now is to take a break from cricket so that I can focus on my recovery."

Former England opener Marcus Trescothick, who departed the 2006-07 Ashes tour after two weeks in Australia due to stress problems, was one of many to express sympathy for Trott.

"Sad news, hope trotty is ok," Trescothick posted on his Twitter account.

Australian Cricketers' Association boss Paul Marsh tweeted he was feeling for Trott.

"Awful condition to deal with. Hope he has and gets lots of support around him," Marsh posted.