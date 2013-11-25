If there's one rule no-one should ever forget, it's to read whatever you sign.

Mitchell Johnson's Ashes autograph gaffe

Unfortunately, after the first Ashes Test at the Gabba, Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson did not.

Signing autographs at the boundary rope is a regular scene in test cricket, with fans getting bats, balls, caps and so forth signed after each bowl by whoever is in the outfield.

Though Johnson's attention must've solely been on the match at hand when he gave an autograph for one fan.

After the Gabba Test an image of a man holding a popular Barmy Army chant ridiculing Johnson emerged online.

"I bowl to the left, I bowl to the right, I'm Mitchell Johnson, my bowling is sh**e. (Plus I look like Freddy Murcury [sic] with this tash [sic])" the sign read.

Below the writing, plain as day, is the signature of Mitchell Johnson.

The mo-ed paceman would have the last laugh however, having been named man of the match in Australia's dominant win over England on day four.

The Queenslander was in sizzling form, taking nine wickets and scoring 103 runs with the bat, as the Aussies took a 1-0 lead in the series with a whopping 381-run win.