Tough-talking Poms are in for a shock: Hayden

Test legend Matthew Hayden says Australia can expose England’s over-confident cricketers in the heat of Ashes battle this summer.



England are favourites to win their fourth Ashes series in a row, with the first Test in Brisbane to get underway on Thursday.



Hayden, who scored five centuries in four Ashes campaigns, says a conservative England side could crumble under the pressure if Australia can grab the early ascendency.



The Queenslander says it won’t take much for old wounds of England’s previous Ashes defeats to be re-opened.



“I think their weakness is their misconception that they’re actually better than Australia,” Hayden told Yahoo7 Sport.



“That sense of arrogance and the things they’re trying to portray in the media, I don’t think they believe it.

"So subject to the momentum of the game, I think Australia can come out and take the lead.



“I reckon if they do that, all those doubts that typically come back into an English side that has lined up here in Australia a number of times and been beaten a number of times, I think all those old scars can open up.”



Led by the brash Kevin Pietersen, England have been talking a big game ahead of the series opener at the Gabba.



Pietersen drew the ire of Brisbane locals when he labelled their city “boring” during the week, which sparked a swift riposte from aggressive Aussie opener David Warner.



Despite winning the Ashes in Australia three years ago, England haven’t won a Test in Brisbane since 1986.



Hayden says Australia need to use the hostile Gabba atmosphere to intimidate the English.

“England’s talk is masking the fact that they don’t really know how to play here,” Hayden said.



“I know that for a fact because it’s always the same when you go overseas and play in different venues across the world, you’ve got that disadvantage of it not being your home ground.



“So if the momentum switches back in Australia’s favour, it will open up those doubts that we’ve so often seen in England sides.



“Their individualistic approach, they go into their shell and become really conservative. They’ll be all the signs that Australia are starting to dominate the series.”



England’s conservative nature has been criticised by pundits on both sides of the world, particular the unadventurous tactics of skipper Alastair Cook.

Earlier this month, spin legend Shane Warne said Cook’s negative tactics could cost England the series, claiming the opener lets the game drift and isn’t aggressive enough.



In addition to Cook’s conservative captaincy, England’s batsmen – with the exception of Pietersen – are known more for their solid defence than attacking cricket.



Having inspected the Gabba wicket, Hayden believes Australia could post a big total and force England to get out of their comfort zone and chase the game.



“It’s a bat first wicket. It’s a bat once wicket actually,” he said.



“It’s a really big total wicket. There’s plenty of time, bat once and bat long and deep and then you’ve just go to keep it really simple.



“I think the Poms will come out and will start playing a conservative style of cricket.



“The Gabba is a really confrontational venue and it’s a case of you’ve got to get them before they get you. So I think that will work in our favour.”