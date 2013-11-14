Sachin Tendulkar's mother to watch son play for the first time ever at his farewell match

India's greatest ever batsman may have been wowing crowds for over 24 years at the highest level but up until now his mother has not been there to see it.

Rajni Tendulkar has never watched her son play, but that is all about to change as Sachin makes his final bow in his 200th Test match against West Indies, which gets underway tomorrow.

The 'Little Master' will bring the curtain down on a glittering career at the age of 40 when he plays his final match at his home ground, and he has made sure that his mother will be there in person.

Tickets sold out within moments of the release and among the 32,000 present will be his wheelchair-bound mum for whom Tendulkar has managed to get a ramp at Wankhede Stadium so she can watch her idolised son bat for the first time.

When the Board of Control for Cricket in India set up the two-Test series against the West Indies, and Tendulkar decided it would be his last, he made a quiet request to the BCCI - but it was not, as was suggested by some initially, for selfish reasons.

Tendulkar asked that the second match, his final international appearance, be held in his home city of Mumbai, not for the sponsors or for the Indian board, but because it would give his mother a chance to watch him play.

"Mother has never seen him play. This will be the first time. Also it will be a very emotional moment," his elder brother, Ajit, told an Indian Today group television programme.

So why has it taken this long for such a wonderful family moment to be realised?

Put simply, Rajni apparently just can't bear to watch him play. In a rare interview to the Times of India nearly a decade ago, she explained that she would get too tense watching Sachin even on television.

As a result of her nerves, she preferred to catch the highlights the day after a game, by which time she already knew the result and could brace herself for what awaited.

To make sure that the most important person to Sachin could enjoy the match without anxiety, he made a tour of his home ground to check that all the right access ramps were suitably in place to allow her to find her seat with the wheelchair.

To the rest of the world, the Test match in Mumbai offers one last chance to watch Tendulkar but for Rajni it will be a unique and special occasion - to see her son at his most cherished alongside thousands of adoring fans.

Tendulkar has shouldered a very difficult task in living up to the expectations of 1.2 billion cricket-crazy fans every time he walked out to bat, and he is about to be finally released from that responsibility.

"Sachin Tendulkar has carried the burden of the nation for 21 years. It is time we carried him on our shoulders," team-mate Virat Kohli said.

When the superstitious Tendulkar puts on his left pad first and walks out to bat in India's colours for the final time having long secured his place among the game's greats it will be a marvellous setting.

The fact that Rajni will be there to witness it makes this historic occasion all the more special.

= Thanks to Cow Corner Yahoo Blog =