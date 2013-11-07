News

Struggling Aussies on the ropes in Joburg
Struggling Aussies set to suffer landmark loss

Alastair Cook battered and bruised – literally – after century

Yahoo7

Cook shows off his massive bruise. Source: Twitter

Think you can face the new ball in Australia?

That's what England's cricket team were asking their Twitter followers on Thursday morning after skipper Alastair Cook emerged a little battered and bruised – literally – from his unbeaten hundred against Australia A.

Cook and opening partner Michel Carberry both hit centuries on day one of the match in Hobart to steer the tourists to an impressive 0-318 at stumps.

But they didn't have it all their own way as this picture of Cook demonstrates. The left-hander clearly copped a nasty ball on the upper arm and now has a nice bruise to prove it.

Ouch.


