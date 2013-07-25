We could manage a win against Australia: German cricket team

After Australia’s dismal performance in the second Ashes Test, the German cricket team has boldly claimed that they could defeat the Aussies.

“In a three-day game we’d probably manage a win,” German cricket captain Asif Khan told UK’s The Telegraph.

“Over a five-day period, though, that would be difficult, but I’m quietly confident the team just might manage a lead.

“The Aussies would definitely have to fight to prove themselves.”

Software engineer, Khan, was responding to a tweet sent out on the German cricket team’s account last week which mocked Cricket Australia’s use of the hashtag ‘#ReturnTheUrn’ during the Lord’s Test.

“Slightly optimistic with that hashtag chaps. If you fancy a competitive game we are only an hour’s flight from London,” the tweet read.

The confident Germans, whose team members consist of chefs, IT experts, waiters and a forklift driver, stuck by their audacious claim about beating the fourth ranked Test team in the world, despite the fact they were defeated by the Republic of Vanuatu recently.

“The key to our recent successes was spin bowling. I reckon our spin bowlers could manage to sneak a wicket or two,” Khan, Germany’s No.3 batsman said.

“The way Chris Rogers left a ball and got that off stump rooted, I think he’d be one of the batsmen I’d target. The other one would be Phillip Hughes. They’re both left-handers and we’ve got two off-spinners and a leggy here.”

Keith Thomspon, Germany’s cricket coach who originally hails from Edinburgh, shared Khan’s doubt over the strength of the Australian batting order.

“We’ve noticed Shane Watson always gets LBW,” Thompson said.

“Javed Iqbal is Germany’s opening bowler, has been for seven or eight years. He’s our most experienced campaigner and he bowls a mean in-swinger. He’d have Shane Watson in his sights.”

Not only are Australia's batsmen failing to perform at the crease, Thompson believes the entire team are also fragile psychologically.

“Australia’s mindset seems to be pretty frail,” he said.

“I’m not sure they’re going into any game of cricket at the moment with a whole lot of confidence.

"On our day we fancy a crack at them.”