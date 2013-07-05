35 years of great Ashes Tests: No.7, Sophia Gardens, 2009

English spinner Monty Panesar has had a colourful Test career.

35 years of great Ashes Tests: No.6, Sophia Gardens, 2009

The first Sikh to play Test cricket for England, Panesar has been lauded for his crafty orthodox spin and wild celebrations, and lambasted for his often abysmal fielding.

His batting has frustrated and amused England fans in equal measure, yielding an average of just 5.26 in his 48 Tests.

But it was with bat in hand that Monty celebrated his finest Ashes moment, in the first Test of the 2009 series.

For the most part, the match in Cardiff belonged to Australia.

After England had been bowled out for a competitive 435, Australia batted for most of days two, three and four to post an incredible total of 6-674 declared.

Simon Katich, Ricky Ponting, Marcus North and Brad Haddin all posted centuries and when England were reduced to 2-20 at stumps on day four, victory and a 1-0 series lead was in Australia’s grasp.

The result looked assured early on the final day when the hosts were left reeling at 5-70, still 169 runs in arrears.

But Paul Collingwood combined with England’s lower order to push the match into the final session and have Australia on edge.

Collingwood scored 10 centuries during his Test career, but his innings of 74 in Cardiff is undoubtedly one of his finest performances.

The Durham man soaked up 245 deliveries in over five and a half hours at the crease and gave England hope that they could salvage something from a match in which they had been completely dominated.

But when Collingwood was the ninth man out with just under 11 overs remaining, victory appeared to be Australia’s. The Aussies only needed to remove one of Panesar or fellow bunny Jimmy Anderson to win the match.

However, the last-wicket pair resisted. As the sun began to set over Sofia Gardens, the English fans wildly applauded every ball that Anderson and Panesar kept out.

First the pair saw off a fired up Peter Siddle, and then handled the off-spin of Nathan Hauritz and North with relative comfort.

Some questionable time wasting tactics from England only added to the drama, with substitute fielder Bilal Shafayat earning his 15 minutes of fame - and some coarse words from Ponting - by bringing a drink out to the batsmen at every opportunity.

In the end, Anderson and Panesar survived 69 deliveries to secure a thrilling draw for England.

Anderson finished unbeaten on 21 from 53 balls, while Panesar stroked one magnificent boundary in his knock of 7 from 35 deliveries.

England had been completely outplayed in Cardiff, but headed to Lord’s with the series level and momentum on their side.

They regained the Ashes with a 2-1 series win, thanks in no small part to the heroics of Collingwood, Anderson and Panesar in Cardiff.

1st Test, Sophia Gardens, July 8-12, 2009

England 435 (106.5 overs)

Kevin Pietersen 69

Paul Collingwood 64

Mitchell Johnson 3-87

Nathan Hauritz 3-95

Australia 6-674 declared (181 overs)

Ricky Ponting 150

Marcus North 125*

Simon Katich 122

Brad Haddin 121

England 9-252 (105 overs)

Paul Collingwood 74

Jimmy Anderson 21*

Ben Hilfenhaus 3-47

Match drawn