The first Ashes Test at Trent Bridge is just weeks away and to celebrate, we want your help to select the Greatest Australian Test XI.

Greatest Australian Test XI: Openers

Over the next couple of weeks, your votes will help us select a dream XI featuring five batsmen, one all-rounder, one wicketkeeper, three fast-bowlers and one spinner.

First up, we want your help to trim our list of 10 nominees down to just two - the men who will open the batting in our Greatest Australian Test XI.

Do you favour the dash and dare of Matthew Hayden, Victor Trumper and Sid Barnes, or the solid defence and thirst for runs of Bill Lawry, Bill Ponsford and Justin Langer?

To vote, click here and select who you think is Australia's greatest ever opener.

We will reveal the Greatest Australian Test XI in the days leading up to the first Test on July 10.

Return on Monday when we will ask you to select who you think is Australia's greatest middle-order batsman.

THE NOMINEES

Sid Barnes

13 Tests, 1938-1948

1072 runs, 3 centuries, Ave: 63.05

Matthew Hayden

103 Tests, 1994-2009

8625 runs, 30 centuries, Ave: 50.73

Justin Langer

105 Tests, 1993-2007

7696 runs, 23 centuries, Ave: 45.27

Bill Lawry

67 Tests, 1961-1971

5234 runs, 13 centuries, Ave: 47.15

Arthur Morris

46 Tests, 1946-1955

3533 runs, 12 centuries, Ave: 46.48

Bill Ponsford

29 Tests, 1924-1934

2122 runs, 7 centuries, Ave: 48.22

Bob Simpson

62 Tests, 1957-1978

4869 runs, 10 centuries, Ave: 46.81

Mark Taylor

104 Tests, 1989-1999

7525 runs, 19 centuries, Ave: 43.49

Victor Trumper

48 Tests, 1899-1912

3163 runs, 8 centuries, Ave: 39.04

Bill Woodfull

35 Tests, 1926-1934

2300 runs, 7 centuries, Ave: 46.00

