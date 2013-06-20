Greatest Australian Test XI: Openers

The first Ashes Test at Trent Bridge is just weeks away and to celebrate, we want your help to select the Greatest Australian Test XI.
Over the next couple of weeks, your votes will help us select a dream XI featuring five batsmen, one all-rounder, one wicketkeeper, three fast-bowlers and one spinner.
First up, we want your help to trim our list of 10 nominees down to just two - the men who will open the batting in our Greatest Australian Test XI.
Do you favour the dash and dare of Matthew Hayden, Victor Trumper and Sid Barnes, or the solid defence and thirst for runs of Bill Lawry, Bill Ponsford and Justin Langer?
THE NOMINEES
Sid Barnes
13 Tests, 1938-1948
1072 runs, 3 centuries, Ave: 63.05
Matthew Hayden
103 Tests, 1994-2009
8625 runs, 30 centuries, Ave: 50.73
Justin Langer
105 Tests, 1993-2007
7696 runs, 23 centuries, Ave: 45.27
Bill Lawry
67 Tests, 1961-1971
5234 runs, 13 centuries, Ave: 47.15
Arthur Morris
46 Tests, 1946-1955
3533 runs, 12 centuries, Ave: 46.48
Bill Ponsford
29 Tests, 1924-1934
2122 runs, 7 centuries, Ave: 48.22
Bob Simpson
62 Tests, 1957-1978
4869 runs, 10 centuries, Ave: 46.81
Mark Taylor
104 Tests, 1989-1999
7525 runs, 19 centuries, Ave: 43.49
Victor Trumper
48 Tests, 1899-1912
3163 runs, 8 centuries, Ave: 39.04
Bill Woodfull
35 Tests, 1926-1934
2300 runs, 7 centuries, Ave: 46.00
