Jesse Ryder bashed, in critical condition

Former Black Caps batsman Jesse Ryder is in a critical condition in hospital.

Ryder is reported to have suffered a fractured skull after being beaten up in Christchurch just after midnight.

Radio Sport are reporting that family are flying to his bedside and he has a collapsed lung after he was set upon by three men outside a McDonald's.

Ryder was in Christchurch for Wellington's Ford Trophy preliminary final loss to Canterbury.

Ryder was due to fly out to India tomorrow to start his $300,000 IPL campaign with the Delhi Daredevils.