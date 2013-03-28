News

Struggling Aussies on the ropes in Joburg
Struggling Aussies set to suffer landmark loss

Jesse Ryder bashed, in critical condition

New Zealand Sport
Former Black Caps batsman Jesse Ryder is in a critical condition in hospital.

Ryder is reported to have suffered a fractured skull after being beaten up in Christchurch just after midnight.

Radio Sport are reporting that family are flying to his bedside and he has a collapsed lung after he was set upon by three men outside a McDonald's.

Ryder was in Christchurch for Wellington's Ford Trophy preliminary final loss to Canterbury.

Ryder was due to fly out to India tomorrow to start his $300,000 IPL campaign with the Delhi Daredevils.

