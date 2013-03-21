Michael Hussey slams rumours of a rift with Michael Clarke

Former Test batsman Mike Hussey has strongly dismissed rumours that he had a falling out with Australian captain Michael Clarke after a Test at the SCG in January.

The match against Sri Lanka in Sydney was Hussey's last for Australia after he made a shock retirement announcement just days before.

A widely-circulated email had suggested Hussey and Clarke had a dispute in the dressing-room after the match over where to hold the post-game celebrations.

Speaking at a function in Perth, the normally reserved Hussey was animated in his denial of the incident.

"I have seen that email that was floating around and it's really disappointing because it was so far from the truth it's not funny," Hussey said.

"I had a fantastic last Test and post the last Test was everything I could have asked for

"There's been rumours that Michael Clarke left early and David Warner left early, which is complete rubbish. We all left as a team, we had a fantastic night.

"To be honest, it has put a bit of a dampener, those sort of rumours and innuendo which are completely wrong."

Hussey has also poured cold water on any plans to make a comeback for the back-to-back Ashes series this year.

The retirements of Hussey and Ricky Ponting have hit Australian cricket hard, with the inexperienced Aussies struggling on the current tour of India.

On Tuesday, Australian coach Mickey Arthur said he would welcome Hussey back into the side if the 37-year-old had a change of heart.

But Hussey says his international career is definitely over.

"I am very happy and comfortable with my decision (to retire)," he said.

"After about eight or nine years (of touring) for ten months of the year, it does wear you down mentally and physically.

"So I'm definitely a no."