Embattled batsman Shane Watson is set to rejoin Australia for the fourth Test against India, reports say.

The 31-year-old heads back after weathering the storm of "homeworkgate" and seeing the birth of his son, Will.

Watson was suspended for one Test match along with three other players for failing to complete a task set by Australia coach Mickey Arthur, after which the star rushed back to Australia to be with his wife for the birth of his child.

He will reportedly leave Sydney tonight.