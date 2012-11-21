Gilchrist endorses Wade as Test keeper

Australia’s greatest wicketkeeper batsman has given Matthew Wade his endorsement as he grows into the role of being the nation’s number one gloveman.

Matthew Wade of Australia keeps during day three of the First Test match between Australia and South Africa at The Gabba on November 11, 2012 in Brisbane, Australia.

With Brad Haddin scoring heavily for NSW there are still many who believe Australia may be better served by the more experienced head but Gilchrist has seen the makings of a long term team member.

“From an outsider looking in to the camp, [Wade] looks very comfortable in the role,” says Gilchrist.

“He is very capable and looks to be a strong contributor in all aspects of the game and that is integral to being a very good keeper.

“Brad was a huge part of that team and also a great leader within the team, [Wade] certainly has big shoes to fill but he’s doing a good job of it so far.

Gilchrist was impressed by the showing Australia put on in Brisbane and awarded bragging rights to Australia ‘on points’

“It was a great fight back from a delicate position. Still showing we are near the top of world cricket,” he said.

“The top three or four teams are very evenly matched and what’s a draw on day could become a blow out the next.

An unchanged line up for the Adelaide Test has been announced and few would disagree with consistent selections in a side that performed well in Brisbane.

“Fitness scenarios should be the only thing that affects the team,” says Gilchrist.

“Starc is playing well but without knowing their fitness situations I wouldn’t see any changes to the team.

The second Test begins in Adelaide tomorrow, Thursday Nov 22 at 10.30am.