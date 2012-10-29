Wade gets the nod in 12-man squad for first Test

Selectors ushered in a new era by naming Matthew Wade rather than 35-year-old Brad Haddin as Australia's wicketkeeper for the first Test against South Africa in Brisbane starting on November 9.

Australia's 12-man squad named on Monday includes a top-six batting lineup as expected, with the modestly-performed Ed Cowan to open with David Warner, Shane Watson at No.3, the 165-Test veteran Ricky Ponting at No.4 followed by skipper Michael Clarke and Ponting's fellow 37-year-old Mike Hussey.

Spinner Nathan Lyon was included along with four pace bowlers - Ben Hilfenhaus, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson and Mitchell Starc.

The 43-Test veteran Haddin's last appearance in the baggy green was in Adelaide against India in January 2012 before missing the three Tests of the West Indies tour in April for family reasons.

Hobart-born Wade, 24, played those Tests, posting a century in Dominica.

"He (Wade) kept and batted very well and made a match-defining brilliant century in the second innings of the third and final Test against West Indies," said national selector John Inverarity.

"Since then he has played and gained valuable experience in England, the UAE and Sri Lanka.

"As a young player, getting better by the month, he is thoroughly deserving of his retention.

"While Matthew has been retained as the Test 'keeper, Brad remains a player of significant interest."

While Australia desperately need their tail to wag led by Wade at No.7, they will have gained some confidence about Ponting's ability to perform against the Proteas following his stunning form with Tasmania at Sheffield Shield level.

Ponting has scored 350 runs at an average of 125.00 in three matches and has hit 162 not out, 60 not out and 85 not out in his last three hits at first-class level.

South Africa's pace attack spearheaded by Dale Steyn toyed with Ponting in November 2011 as Test cricket's second-leading run-scorer scored just 70 runs at 17.50 in the two-Test series.

However the ex-skipper says he's confident he's worked through the technical glitch in his game that made him prone to lbw dismissals.

Inverarity's panel of five selectors, which includes skipper Clarke and coach Mickey Arthur, are believed to be considering an all-pace attack if the Gabba shows signs of being a green-top pitch.

Starc was named overnight as man of the series after helping the Haddin-led Sydney Sixers win the final of the Champions League Twenty20 against South Africa's Highveld Lions in Johannesburg.

Pattinson secured his place in the Test squad after taking 2-29 and 6-32 in Victoria's 10-wicket win over Queensland at the Gabba earlier this month.

Squad

Ed Cowan, David Warner, Shane Watson (vc), Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke (c), Michael Hussey, Matthew Wade, Ben Hilfenhaus, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon