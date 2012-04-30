Johnson set to return with England stint

A rejuvenated Mitchell Johnson is on the cusp of his long-awaited return to cricket with a playing stint in England after sitting out five hectic months for Australian cricket with a toe injury.

Mitchell Johnson of Australia in his delivery stride during day 3 of the 2nd Sunfoil Series Test match between South Africa and Australia at Bidvest Wanderers on November 19, 2011 in Johannesburg, South Africa

The 30-year-old paceman, feeling refreshed in both body and mind, hopes to be back playing for Australia but is set to take up a county contract to play Twenty20 cricket for Durham – this after missing Cricket Australia’s clearance for the IPL and not feeling fully fit for the lucrative Indian competition.

“I was looking at getting to the IPL a little too quickly. I lost focus in getting myself right. It’s a pretty important time in my career to get everything right before I start playing again,” says Johnson.

“I tried to rush a little bit just to play cricket – that didn’t work for me, but the way it’s worked out it will be a lot better for my career. I’d love to be a part of one of those trips.”

“I’d love to be involved in the World Twenty20. I’m also really pushing to go to England. There’s a one-day tour as well as an Australia ‘A’ tour.”

Johnson succumbed to injury last November as Australia fought out a drawn Test series against the Proteas in South Africa – he now credits the moment as being the likely catalyst that extends his playing career.

“The time that I’ve had at home has given me a chance to look at a few things about my action,” says the left-armer.

“When you play non-stop sometimes you slip into bad habits. In that sense this time I’ve had off has been great.”

“The main thing I’ve been working on is my front arm, as in the past, the faster I’ve bowled, it’s pulled out a bit and sent my arm path a little lower than normal. It’s something that I’ve put a lot of work in to.”

“The last 12 months of my cricketing career was very tough mentally. I was fighting myself and the media and I wasn’t enjoying my cricket. It was good to have time away from the game, but now I’m definitely ready to be playing international cricket again.”

If, and when Johnson returns to the national side Australia’s one-time spearhead is looking forward to working with the team’s new personnel and within a new team dynamic.

“It’s going to be very different. Matthew Wade has made a mark. James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc have taken their opportunities.”

“Michael Clarke is well and truly into his captaincy now. I’ve always found him to be a very good captain. I’ll look forward to it if I get the chance as he’s fast thinking and very aggressive with the new ball.”

“He’s done a really good job so far and he’s only going to get better, he has everyone’s support and hopefully he can keep winning games for Australia.”

The emergence of younger quick bowlers like Pattinson, Starc and Patrick Cummins has only made Johnson more determined to break his way back into the National side.

He has faced the challenge of pace pecking orders before and come up trumps in the past.

“I remember when I first started playing for Queensland, there was Andy Bichel, Michael Kasprowicz, Joe Dawes and Ashely Noffke. I had all these guys in front of me and I had to push my way in.”

“The same thing happened when I started for playing for Australia – Brett Lee, Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie – for me now, it’s going to be a great challenge. If I do my best I know I’ll be pushing the guys in there to improve as well.

Johnson is now well aware of the toll that four years playing all forms of cricket took on his body – but now fresh and with the emergence of Twenty20 competitions around the world is confident he can give cricket and his country another five to seven years of top class performances.

“I’m not out to take anyone’s spot, I just want to play my best cricket and hopefully that will be enough to get selected”.