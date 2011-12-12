Viewers ensure Warner trumps Bracewell for man of match

The method of selecting a man of the match has been thrown into question following New Zealand's dramatic seven run win.

David Warner's brilliant but ultimately futile 123 not out won the plaudits of an Australian audience that was invited to vote on the man of the match via a mobile phone app.

This left New Zealand seamer Doug Bracewell possibly feeling shortchanged as his match-winning six for 40 went unappreciated by the Australian-skewed voting audience.

Bracewell twice sparked Australian collapses as a promising morning unravelled into a tight loss.

Fans took to twitter to voice their disappointment at the final man of the match decision.

"Young Bracewell was #robbed not getting man of the match."

"Dave Warner named Man of the Match for his 123* - a controversial viewers' choice"

James Pattinson became the first man of the match in cricket history to be chosen by viewers using the app. According to reports in the Australian more than 27,300 people voted on the award at the end of the first Test.