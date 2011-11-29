Watson's opening days could be numbered

Injured Australia opener Shane Watson admits his days as an opener are numbered despite the vice-captain’s impeccable form at the top of the order.

Watson, who averages over 43 as an opener believes his role with the ball could revolutionise his involvement with the bat.

During the recent two-test series in South Africa, the 29-year old captured a game-changing rapid fire 5-16 in helping to dismiss the Proteas for 96.

Though the highest-paid Australian cricketer sustained injury from his bowling, he told Fox Sports his role within the team had changed and as such, he needed to adjust.

“One thing I do love as a batsman is opening the batting," Watson said.

"There's no doubt that to have the opportunity that I've had is something that I never thought I would but also that I'd embrace it and love it as much as I do.

"But ... my role within team has changed even over the last six months, the amount that I bowl but also how I'm used by (captain) Michael (Clarke).

"I'm finding it a bit more difficult to be able to try and balance the two. Even Cape Town ... going out to bat straight away I had no time to sit back and just absorb what happened and then switch back on. So that's the biggest challenge for me; to be able to do that as quick as I can."

Adding credence to Watson’s analysis is the long-list of gifted opening batsmen in the country.

Test debutant Dave Warner, incumbent Phil Hughes, current number 3 Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh and Ed Cowan can all make cases for replacing Watson at the top.

While no decision has been made yet, Watson said a discussion with new coach Mickey Arthur and Clarke in the near future would settle his position in the team.