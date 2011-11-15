Roebuck spent final moments in 'utter despair'

Peter Roebuck's close friend and colleague Jim Maxwell has described the journalist as 'in a state of despair' the last time he saw him alive.

Minutes before Roebuck fell to his death from his Newlands hotel room he had texted Maxwell.

"Can you come down to my room quickly? I've got a problem," he said and asked for help to find a lawyer.

It has since been revealed South African police had come to his hotel room to question Roebuck on sex assualt allegations made by a 26-year-old Zimbabwean man.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports Maxwell arrived in the room to find two police officers present and was soon asked to leave.

"Peter was in a state of utter despair. He was sitting in a chair, near the window and I can tell you it takes five seconds to open that window," Maxwell said.

"Given his state of mind, he just had a brain snap. That is all I can assume."

Speaking to the ABC Maxwell divulged more details of tragic Roebuck's final minutes.

"He was absolutely on edge. And when I arrived the detective came out and filled me in on the detail."

"I then moved down the corridor to speak to one of my colleagues, and I was standing in the doorway telling him what had occurred, and within a matter of a minute I could hear outside the lift the detective talking on his mobile phone to someone about how there'd been a complication."

Maxwell would not speculate on what happened but told the Herald he did not believe it was "sinister".

Meanwhile, a South African news website has suggested Peter Roebuck's sex assault complainant was a man he had connected with on social-networking site Facebook days earlier.

The New Age website reports Roebuck, 55, met the Zimbabwean male "a few days ago", with the pair later meeting at the hotel to discuss a possible university sponsorship.