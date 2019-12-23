'Dead set freak': 16-year-old makes cricket history with 142-year Test first

Naseem Shah has become the youngest fast bowler in Test cricket history to take a five-wicket haul as Pakistan completed a winning comeback on home soil with a 1-0 series victory over Sri Lanka.
The 16-year-old Naseem took two of the last three wickets to fall in the final day's 15 minutes of play to end with 5-31 from 12.5 overs as Pakistan sealed a comprehensive 263-run win to complete the two-Test series, the first in Pakistan in a decade.
‘PULL YOUR HEAD IN’: Ricky Ponting unloads on 'dumb' Big Bash batsman
At 16 years, 311 days, Naseem was only eight days older than the youngest bowler to take a 5-for, fellow Pakistani Nasim-ul-Ghani, a left-arm spinner, in 1958 against the West Indies.
Naseem's effort punctuated a winning return for the home side.
Following the deadly terrorist attack in 2009 on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore, Pakistan was deemed too unsafe by international cricket authorities. The team played 33 home tests offshore, primarily in the United Arab Emirates, until this month.
The fifth day of the second and last test resumed with Sri Lanka reeling at 212-7, chasing a daunting victory target of 476. Sri Lanka didn't add any runs and it took less than three full overs for Pakistan to wrap up the visitors.
Having dismissed Dilruwan Perera with the last ball bowled on Sunday, Naseem removed Lasith Embuldeniya for a duck with Monday's first ball, the tailender gloving a sharp rising delivery to the wicketkeeper.
While Naseem missed a hat trick, century-maker Oshada Fernando fell in the next over, nicking a catch to first slip off legspinner Yasir Shah without having added to his overnight score of 102.
Naseem, playing in only his third Test, trapped Vishwa Fernando lbw for a duck in the following over to wrap up the match.
Pakistan’s joy at triumphant home series
“We definitely needed that performance,” said Pakistan's Azhar Ali, celebrating his first Test win as captain.
“Special thanks to Sri Lanka from the bottom of our hearts. They have given us immense happiness by playing in Pakistan.
“It's a big advantage to be playing at home and now we can take the confidence from our performances overseas.
“It had been a tough year in test cricket for us but it was an emotional moment returning home to play. So much talent in these youngsters, experience will come with time. They are the best bowlers in Pakistan and we should back them.”
Azhar said Pakistan still had deficiencies, and winning the series didn't solve all of their problems.
“This team is yet to become a team,” he said. “Winning home series is important but until we win away series we can't be relaxed. We have a long way to go.”
So on top of being just 16, Naseem Shah has been out for two years with injury, was prevented by his father from playing so had to pursue cricket in secret in a village that has no actual pitches.— Ali Ikram (@AliIkram) November 15, 2019
He hadn't seen boots till he went to the city.
The guy is a dead set freak.
Naseem Shah became the youngest fast bowler and the second youngest overall to claim a five-for in Test cricket 👏🌟— Cricingif (@_cricingif) December 23, 2019
Is he the most exciting young prospect in modern-day cricket❓ 👀#PAKvSL #CricketForAll pic.twitter.com/2h6F8gOmKM
A very emotional test series for me and my fellow players. This five-for is for my Ammi Ji; This win is for the brave and beautiful people of Pakistan. Thanks everyone for your prayers, love and unconditional support. #RiseAndRise #PakistanZindabad #PAKvSL— Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) December 23, 2019
PC: @ICC pic.twitter.com/WXlGpEfudK
Top Class Performance by the men in green especially Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, Shan Masood and special batsman Abid Ali.— Fawad Alam (@iamfawadalam25) December 23, 2019
Emotions overflowed for Naseem Shah as he sheds his tears.. He always wanted to dedicate his 5-fer to his mother but since she has recently passed away .. he will now be dedicating his success to his father.— محترم وقاص امجد (@Waqas_amjad) December 23, 2019
May Allah bless her soul ameen#PakvSL pic.twitter.com/GQIRrQ1IDi