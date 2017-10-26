Perry kicked off attack for 'dangerous bowling'

Ellyse Perry has been booted from the Aussie pace attack after bowling two beam balls in the same over during Thursday night's Ashes ODI.

The star all-rounder was into her third over in wet conditions, with England chasing a big total of 285 when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Perry was adjudged to have bowled two balls in the same over above waist height and was promptly removed from the pace attack by the umpire.

Although it was technically the correct call, it was harsh considering the conditions and the fact neither ball was dangerous.

Wow, Ellyse Perry has been forced out of the attack after back-to-back no-balls for height. How big will this be?! #WomensAshes — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) October 26, 2017

That was certainly the opinion of Aussie skipper Rachel Haynes.

"It was a pretty tough call given the conditions. I did question that... that they had to be dangerous deliveries at the batter," Haynes said.

GOT HER! What a catch from Ellyse Perry! Schutt strikes again to dismiss Wilson and England need 126 more runs off 72 balls #WomensAshes pic.twitter.com/b3EkGrsz0R — Australia Women 🏏 (@SouthernStars) October 26, 2017

"I certainly didn't think that it was intentional, how those deliveries came out. I was told if it's over waist height, the bowler was off."

Despite the loss of Perry from the attack, Australia won the second one-day international at Coffs Harbour.

