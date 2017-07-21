Costa Rica vs USA: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & Gold Cup game preview

Costa Rica are the only team left standing between the United States and the Gold Cup final.

Bruce Arena's men have not always totally convinced at this tournament but they have successfully navigated their way through to the last four and now face a side that has lost a number of its key players.

The stunning, 80,000-capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will host this match, with the prize a place in Wednesday's finale.

Game Costa Rica vs USA Date Saturday, July 22 Time 21:00 local, 22:00 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the U.S., the match will be available to watch live on television on FS1 and by stream via Fox Sports Go. It can also be watched in Spanish on UniMas.

US TV channel Online stream FS1 / UniMas Fox Sports Go

In the UK, the match will not be broadcast live on television.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Costa Rica players Goalkeepers Moreira, Pemberton, Carvajal Defenders Acosta, Gonzalez, Umana, Gutierrez, Salvatierra, Calvo, Vargas, Waston, Ordain Midfielders Ruiz, Wallace, Azofeifa, Tejeda, Segura, Guzman, Marin Forwards Ramirez, Rodriguez, Urena, Leiton

Costa Rica lost four of their best players after the group stage, with Bryan Oviedo, Joel Campbell and Cristian Gamboa returning to Europe for pre-season and Johan Venegas sent back to Minnesota United after suffering a knee injury.

In their place, Vancouver Whitecaps defender Kendall Waston has been called up along with Jose Leiton, Jhamir Ordain and Jimmy Marin, all of whom play for Herediano. Leiton and Marin are uncapped.

Potential starting XI: Pemberton; Salvatierra, Gonzalez, Waston, Calvo; Acosta; Ruiz, Guzman, Tejeda, Ramirez; Urena.

Position USA players Goalkeepers Howard, Hamid, Gonzalez Defenders Villafana, Gonzalez, Miazga, Besler, Lichaj, Morrow, Zusi, Hedges Midfielders Nagbe, Pontius, Corona, Bradley, McCarty, Zardes, Arriola, Acosta Forwards Morris, Dempsey, Altidore, Agudelo

Justin Morrow and Eric Lichaj may have done enough to keep their places in the USA team at full-back, but Matt Hedges is likely to be replaced by Matt Miazga or Matt Besler.

Otherwise, Bruce Arena may be tempted to stick with largely the same lineup for the first time at this tournament.

Potential starting XI: Howard; Lichaj, Gonzalez, Besler, Morrow; Arriola, Nagbe, Bradley, Zardes; Dempsey, Altidore.

The U.S. are evens favourites to beat Costa Rica and reach the final, according to Oddschecker, with the Central American side rated at 13/4 and the draw available at 23/10.

Clint Dempsey and Jozy Altidore are 9/2 joint-favorites to score first, with Marco Urena the top choice for Costa Rica at 8/1.

