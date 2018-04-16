Latest update on Scottish marathon runner

Scottish marathon runner Callum Hawkins has been discharged from hospital a day after his dramatic collapse at the Commonwealth Games.

Struggling in the heat, Hawkins collapsed in the gutter when leading the marathon with just two kilometres to go before resuming to labour on for a few hundred metres then fall again.

There was an initial delay in Hawkins receiving treatment - something the organising committee defended - before he was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

But the 25-year-old has now been released after staying in overnight.

He said: "I'd like to say a huge thanks to all the medical staff at Gold Coast University Hospital for their care over the last 24 hours - and it's great to now be back with my teammates."

Hawkins was going for his first major title, having come fourth in the World Championships last year.

He had a lead of around two minutes before he fell with Australia's Michael Shelley passing him and winning the race.

Pleased to confirm @callhawk is making a good recovery & asked us to pass on the following: “Thanks for all your messages of support today and to the Gold Coast University Hospital staff. I am now feeling much better.” — Team Scotland (@Team_Scotland) April 15, 2018

A Team Scotland statement read: "Team Scotland is pleased to confirm Callum Hawkins has been discharged from Gold Coast University Hospital today and has been reunited with his teammates in the Commonwealth Games Village, ahead of the team's return to the UK.

"We would like to thank all the supporters and well-wishers for their kind messages of support and the care and concern that has been shown, particularly here on the Gold Coast. "