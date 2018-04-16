Usain Bolt's legendary moment at closing ceremony

One of the few highlights of the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony was the surprise appearance of sprint superstar Usain Bolt.

Bolt took a turn as DJ as the Gold Coast said goodbye to the Commonwealth Games on Sunday after an 11-day tournament where Australia topped the medals table by a distance.

'WE MESSED UP': Peter Beattie apologises for closing ceremony

Bolt made a surprise appearance on the decks as the Games closed in a colourful ceremony with references to Aboriginal culture.

Australia finished with 80 golds, way ahead of England's 45 and India's 26, in a tally that integrated para-sports and was equally split between men and women for the first time.

Australia dominated in the swimming pool and in track cycling, while Jamaica felt the absence of the retired Bolt as they struggled in the sprint events.

England has surprisingly ruled the Commonwealth Games sprint relays, with Jamaica's failure to grab gold prompting Usain Bolt to question his retirement.

England collected gold in the men's and women's 4x100m relays on Saturday, the penultimate day of competition at the Gold Coast Games.

Jamaica's men's relay team finished third; their countrywomen second - the traditional sprint superpowers ended the Games without a victory in the six sprint finals.

After watching Jamaica's fall from grace, Bolt queried his decision to give athletics away.

"Did I retire too soon? Hmmm," Bolt tweeted.

"Watching the relay just now made me ask myself a few questions."

Did I retire too soon? Hmmm — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) April 14, 2018

Watching the relay just now made me ask myself a few questions. Anyhow #TeamJamaica all day everyday #GoldCoast2018 #CommonwealthGames — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) April 14, 2018

In the men's 4x100m relay, Englishman Harry Aikines-Aryeetey held off South Africa's 100m Commonwealth champ Akani Simbine and Jamaica's Yohan Blake to secure the gold.

"I ran like a rabbit," Aikines-Aryeetey said.

"I knew I had the second fastest man of all time behind me, Yohan Blake, and the 100m Commonwealth champion behind me.

"I stayed focused and aimed for the line."

Jamaica's 4x400m women's relay team made some amends with victory ahead of Nigeria and Botswana, with Botswana winning gold in the men's 4x400m.

with agencies