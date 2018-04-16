Successful Games but closing rated a fail

After seven years of preparation, 11 days of competition, and one poorly-received closing ceremony, the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games are officially over.

Nine world records fell and 83 Games records were broken, while five countries won Commonwealth medals for first time ever in the 21st instalment of the Commonwealth Games.

Australia blitzed the medal tally with 80 gold, making it the country's fourth most successful Games, while arch-rivals England had a final tally of 45 golds.

While the on-field action was a success, the closing ceremony received a resounding thumbs-down, with some of the harshest criticism coming from Australia's broadcast rights holders, the Seven Network.

Angered by the Games' organisers' decision to largely exclude athletes from the televised celebration, Seven Network commentator Basil Zempilas echoed the views of the hundreds of disappointed viewers who took to social media to complain.

"Unfortunately tonight, the hosts - the organising committee together with the host broadcasters - just didn't get it right," Zempilas said.

"It was a mistake not to include the athletes coming out into the stadium. It was their decision to have them in the stadium already before the broadcast began.

"So we were not able to bring you any pictures because we did not have pictures available to us to bring you."

As the dust settles on that issue, the Gold Coast will begin the clean-up, with Australian athletes set to thank the people of the tourist strip at a celebration at Surfers Paradise on Monday morning.