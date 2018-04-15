Australian squash eyes new national centre

Three-time Commonwealth Games gold-medallist David Palmer hopes a new national squash centre in Carrara will lay the foundation for the sport in the country.

Palmer bowed out of the Gold Coast Games with the third gold of his career after combining with Zac Alexander to defeat English pair Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller in the men's doubles on Sunday.

It came after Yamba cousins Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley teamed up to win gold in the mixed doubles, while Urquhart and Rachael Grinham claimed bronze in the women's pairs.

The result means Australia repeated its squash haul in Glasgow, however Pilley believes the state-of-the-art all-glass showcourt will leave a legacy for the sports' upcoming talent.

It is believed all 10 courts used at Oxenford Studios on the Gold Coast will be moved to a base in Carrara and will host the world championships for the next five years.

"Having an event like this in Australia, we can ride the momentum," Palmer said.

"Obviously everyone is working hard to try to get it back to where it was. You need a great facility.

"We've sort of been lacking one and now we can take the courts from here and have a great new facility on the Gold Coast.

"Having a high-performance venue is a great start and I think it will be the stepping stone for the next generation coming through."

Palmer's triumph came four years after an ugly selection in Glasgow, where Palmer wanted to replace Alexander in the men's doubles with one of the players he was coaching at the time.

Now he predicts Alexander can feature for years to come.

"I don't know what Pilley is up to but I'm sure Zac and Ryan (Cuskelly) would be a great partnership for the future - Zac on the forehand and Ryan lefty," he said.

"And Cameron is such a great doubles player he could come back again. Whether he's playing on the pro tour, he could do something similar to me I think. So Zac's definitely in the mix in four years' time."

New Zealand equalled Australia's two gold medals with Joelle King taking out the women's singles before teaming up with Amanda Landers-Murphy to win the women's doubles.

James Willstrop from England claimed the men's singles title.