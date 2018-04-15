Para table tennis a golden Games addition

The inclusion of para table tennis at the Commonwealth Games gave Australia its first realistic shot at gold in a sport dominated by Singapore and India for 16 years.

The two countries have won a combined total of 28 gold medals in table tennis since it was added to the Games in 2002, including six from the nine events contested on the Gold Coast.

This year's 12-strong Australian team featured three athletes in the TT6-10 singles class, for standing players with varying limb impairments, including Melissa Tapper who lived up to her position as No.1 women's seed.

She defeated Faith Obazuaye from Nigeria 7-11 11-2 11-6 11-3 to win Australia's first gold medal in the sport.

Para table tennis was last offered at the Games in 2010 through the women's wheelchair TT1-5 open singles.

This year, the para tournaments were played on the same courts as the able-bodied and in the same schedule.

"We were competing as one, basically," Tapper said.

"It's great for them just to witness what the para guys are doing and how amazing they are, and vice-versa for the para guys to see the able-bod guys.

"It's a really nice environment that everyone is under the one banner."

Tapper made history in 2016 when she became the first athlete to compete in the Olympics and Paralympics.

The 28-year-old, who has had paralysis in her right arm since birth, was the fan favourite at Oxenford Studios where she competed in four able-bodied events on top of the para women's singles.

But Tapper admits she has never played with the intention of inspiring others.

"It's not my aim when I compete," she said.

"It's been incredible this week, I've had people out in the front just saying they specifically came to watch my matches and they want to tell their kids about me.

"It's just crazy to think that there's people you have no idea who they are yet ... it doesn't even matter whether I won or lost ... they were still just going to be so stoked."