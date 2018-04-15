New Zealand stun Fiji to seal Commonwealth rugby double

Gold Coast (Australia) (AFP) - New Zealand made it a gold medal double at the Commonwealth Games with a dominant 14-0 win over Olympic champions Fiji in the men's rugby sevens on Sunday.

New Zealand's fifth victory in six finals at the Games came after their women's team downed Australia 17-12 in sudden-death to win the inaugural women's title.

It was a one-sided men's final as New Zealand killed off the game with two early converted tries against a ragged Fijian defence.

Fiji, who won last week's Hong Kong sevens, were bidding for their first Commonwealth gold after taking silver behind New Zealand in the inaugural sevens in 1998 and again in 2002.

Etene Nanai-Seturo opened the scoring for New Zealand after two minutes and Vilimoni Koroi's conversion gave them a 7-0 lead.

Regan Ware weaved through a woeful Fijian defence, slipping tackles to score New Zealand's second try near the posts for a 14-0 advantage.

Fiji lost Sevuloni Mocenecagi to a yellow card for a high hit but had a let-off during his absence when Ware was over the try-line but spilled the ball.

Paula Dranisinukula looked certain to score for Fiji but a great covering tackle from Kiwi skipper Scott Curry saved the try early in the second half.

But the Kiwis comfortably wound down the clock for victory and the gold medal.

England stormed back from 0-14 down at half-time with skipper Tom Mitchell scoring the winning try to take the bronze medal 21-14 over South Africa.