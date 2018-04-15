Australia knock Comm Games crown off Poms

Australian athletes, lay back and think of England.

Satisfying, huh?

Australia has reclaimed its status as the Commonwealth's sporting superpower, knocking the crown off the Poms.

After England took Australia's seat at the top of the medal table in Glasgow four years ago, redemption was swift.

The host nation turned the Gold Coast Games into its own golden games, riding parochial waves of support to win 80 gold medals.

England was distant second with 45 golds, India next-best with 26.

Australians also collected 59 silver and 59 bronze – 197 medals all up. Only three times before has an Australian team gathered more at a Commonwealth Games.

By gold medal measure, Australia's Gold Coast haul is equal-fourth largest at a Commonwealth Games – the historical high remains 87 golds at the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Games.

But even team chief Steve Moneghetti is surprised at the sparkling size of Australia's Gold Coast treasure chest.

"It has exceeded my expectations," Moneghetti told AAP.

"We were confident of topping the medal tally. But we were thinking it was going to be a bit more competitive."

An Australian was the most successful athlete of the Gold Coast Games: swimmer Mitch Larkin captured five gold medals.

An Australian was equal-top in terms of medals won: swimmer Emma McKeon claimed six medals (four gold, a silver and bronze). So did two gymnasts, England's Nile Wilson and Cypriot Diamanto Evirpidou.

Two Australians – McKeon and fellow swimmer Kyle Chalmers – won four golds.

Three Australians – swimmers Cate Campbell, her sister Bronte and 17-year-old Ariarne Titmus – won three gold.

Australians were the only able-bodied athletes to break a world record at the Gold Coast Games.

The Campbell sisters, McKeon and Shayna Jack created a fresh world-best 4x100m freestyle relay time, while cyclists Leigh Howard, Kelland O'Brien, Alex Porter and Sam Welsford set a new world benchmark in the 4000m team pursuit.

Australians set 25 new Commonwealth Games records; won gold medals in 16 of the 21 sports at the Games.

Little wonder Moneghetti was impressed.

"I have been around sport for a very long time, there's ups and downs along the way – and this is one of the ups," he said.

"The team has been unbelievable.

"The way they have represented their country and represented the Commonwealth Games, it has been outstanding.

"We spent a lot of work setting up the environment but they still have to go and maximise that and perform ... it has been a delight to lead such a united and terrific team."

Australia has now topped the gold medal tally in 13 of the 21 editions of the Games.

Off the playing fields, the Gold Coast Games were smooth: venues were lauded, transport – a few hiccups aside – was largely trouble-free, and ticket sales of more than 1.2 million pleased organisers.

The success whetted Australia's appetite to host future Games.

"It really, for us, makes the ambition of hosting future Commonwealth Games very much on our agenda," Australian Commonwealth Games Association chief executive Craig Phillips said.

"It's a great platform to build on ... (but) that platform is only with us for a short time.

"We have got build on that, so our sports are trying to translate that into future participants, future consumers of Games and sports."