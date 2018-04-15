Hilliard thrilled with athletics team

Far too often in recent years, much of the heavy lifting in the Australian athletics team has been left to Sally Pearson and Jared Tallent.

That wasn't an option at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, with the peerless hurdler and superstar walker missing due to injury.

This time, to the delight of head coach Craig Hilliard, plenty of others stepped up to fill the void.

And it wasn't just the usual names, even though the likes of Dani Stevens, Kathryn Mitchell and Kurt Fearnley justified their favouritism with golden displays.

Australia finished way out in front on the medals table with 13 golds among 36 overall medals, well clear of Jamaica's seven golds and 25 overall.

England was a major disappointment, winning only five titles.

The host nation received a huge boost due to six golds from the para-athletes, whose efforts counted on the official tally for the first time.

But the able-bodied return of 21 overall medals was still a massive improvement on the meagre haul of nine four years ago in Glasgow.

"As a head coach you want athletes to prepare well and then, when the big day comes around, you want them to turn up and deliver," Hilliard told AAP.

"This team has just delivered in spades.

"I'm ecstatic, looking forward to what we can now achieve next year at the world championships in Doha and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and beyond.

"I'm buoyant about what we can do as a team."

Twenty-year-old Kurtis Marschall confirmed his status as the next big thing in pole vaulting with a thrilling gold-medal performance.

Marschall is tracking ahead of the great Steve Hooker's exploits at the same age, although the latter did go on to win Olympic and world titles.

Brandon Starc's high jump gold medal was also full of merit, while Henry Frayne's long jump silver behind world champ Luvo Manyonga was just reward for a supremely-gifted athlete who has often been cut down by injury.

The selectors also deserve a rare pat on the back for favouring teenaged middle-distance runners Joseph Deng and Keely Small over more experienced counterparts.

High among the disappointments was Ryan Gregson's ninth-placed finish in the 1500m, although Hilliard was prepared to cut him some slack for a brave - if ultimately misguided - bid to take the race out fast to try to nullify the Kenyans.

As is usually the case in Commonwealth Games athletics meets, most of the best events were on the track - the strong suit of the African and Caribbean nations.

In an odd quirk, Jamaica did not win a single flat sprint title, while claiming golds in previously untapped disciplines including the women's 3000m steeplechase and shot put and the men's discus.

Six other Caribbean nations - including the tiny British Virgin Islands, Grenada and St Lucia - also enjoyed at least one golden moment in the sun.

In all, 16 nations topped the podium at least once - a far cry from the swimming, where Australia hogged 28 of the 50 titles on offer and only seven other countries won gold.