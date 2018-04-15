Australian divers now believe: Foley

They won three gold but the Australian diving team earned something much more precious at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games - self belief.

Diving Australia high performance boss, three-time Olympian Steve Foley, has revealed spirits weren't exactly high before the Games.

However, that all changed after a Melissa Wu-inspired Australia almost pipped powerhouse England in the Games diving pool.

Twelve years after making her international debut as a pint-sized 13-year-old in Melbourne 2006, Wu finally snared her career's first individual medal with 10m platform gold on the Gold Coast.

An inspired Domonic Bedggood then delivered the perfect finish to the four-day program with a shock 10m platform gold.

Overall Australia claimed three gold, three silver and five bronze - an improvement on Glasgow 2014's two gold, three silver and three bronze.

Australia just fell short of England (four gold, three silver, one bronze) on the Gold Coast diving tally.

"The biggest thing I am hoping for is that they believe now, that they know they are that good," Foley told AAP.

"I found coming in there was a lot of self doubt.

"Now they realise they are that good.

"There were 10 Olympic medallists here, some of the world's best. The Commonwealth Games are a good measuring stick.

"If we can build on this we should see a positive Tokyo (2020)."

Foley credited Wu - now 25 - with providing the spark in the Gold Coast diving pool.

"What Melissa did puts the idea in the team's mind that 'we can do this'," Foley said.