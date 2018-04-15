Poster girl Skye leads Games boxing glory

An improved medal tally - technically a record haul - is cause for celebration for Australia's boxers at the Commonwealth Games.

But poster girl Skye Nicolson's hometown triumph is the big story, and one that should breathe new life into a sport that often struggles for attention.

Nicolson paid tribute to her late brother Jamie - a featherweight bronze medallist at the 1990 Auckland Games - with an emotional hometown triumph over Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh in Saturday night's 57kg final.

Jamie was 22 when killed in a car crash with younger brother Gavin in 1994 - a year before Skye was born.

Anja Stridsman and Harry Garside also won their 60kg events, taking the host nation's boxing medal tally to three gold, two silver and three bronze - a record for Australia, although one inflated by the inclusion of additional women's categories.

Young, photogenic and intriguing, the 22-year-old Nicolson was always going to be in the spotlight but handled the attention like a pro.

"Skye was one of the ones who we were worried about, to be honest with you," national boxing coach Kevin Smith told AAP.

"We tried to shield her from the media attention because of the occasion and the location and what it meant to her. We could see it was starting to affect her and I think that showed in her first bout.

"But as she's gone along, she's just got better and better. In the final, she was really well-prepared for it. Any nerves or anxiety, she'd dealt with it and she performed fantastically on the night."

European champion Walsh was stunned by Nicolson's split decision victory, suggesting the judges had been swayed by the crowd and Nicolson's status as "the face of the Games".

A diplomatic Smith wasn't buying the criticism.

"We thought Skye won the last round really comfortably," he said.

"She landed some great punches and we thought she was a really clear winner by that time."

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics looming, Nicolson and 20-year-old prodigy Garside are the standout hopes for Australia winning an elusive boxing gold medal.

"There's going to be an exciting future for them. They're young, they're relatively inexperienced at international level," Smith said.

"It gives you an exciting future that we've got a group of young athletes who want to achieve success at international level and ultimately at the Olympic level."