Aussie women take sevens silver, men finish fifth

Australia's women have taken silver in the rugby sevens following a loss to New Zealand in an extra-time thriller, while the men defeated Scotland to finish fifth.

AUSSIE WOMEN FIGHT BACK BUT FALL SHORT

Olympic champions Australia have lost a thrilling women's rugby sevens final 17-12 in extra-time to New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games.

In one of the most exciting team sports matches at the Games, the Australians fought back from 12-0 down in the second half to tie the scores at Robina Stadium.

But despite a number of chances to take the gold medal they had to settle for silver when Black Ferns veteran Kelly Brazier raced 80m to score the golden point try in the fifth minute of extra-time.

Tears flowed after Brazier crossed as the exhausted Australians, wanting to send departing coach Tim Walsh out a winner, failed to contain their emotions.

Although they came from behind with heart-stopping tries to Emilee Cherry and Ellia Green, the home side had the chance to decide the match when Emma Sykes missed the angled conversion for Green's try.

Cassie Staples also bewildered the crowd by kicking the ball out dead when the Australians earned a penalty in the last play before fulltime and had a chance to win the game.

Just before Brazier's try it looked like the gold medal was theirs when Emma Tonegato and Vani Pelite combined on a 60m run to the line which was stopped just 10m short, and led to a Kiwi penalty.

Even with playmaker Charlotte Caslick injured in the first half, Australia looked more dangerous in attack but handling errors let them down badly and allowed the Black Ferns to enjoy far more possession.

Main danger Portia Woodman made an impact with her first real touch of the ball, brushing off Vani Pelite and then stepping inside Caslick to score in the third minute.

With the sell-out crowd containing a huge amount of New Zealanders the "Kiwi" chant rang out in celebration, one which was met with "Aussie" in a contest between the fans which continued until Brazier's try.

NZ winger Michaela Blyde was also a handful for Australia and she extended the lead to 12-0 at halftime.

But an overthrown lineout opened the door for a comeback and Pelite took the chance by setting up Cherry.

Tonegato then put Green down the sideline and she kicked out of Blyde's tackle to score, but the Black Ferns showed more composure in the clutch moments in extra time to gain the golden point win and avenge their 2016 Rio Olympic defeat.

CHANGE ON ITS WAY FOR AUSSIE MEN

Departing coach Andy Friend was farewelled with a dominant win and an emotional guard of honour as Australia's rugby sevens men finished the Commonwealth Games in fifth.

Final-day victories against Kenya (33-5) and Scotland (26-0) were bitter sweet after Australia was bounced out of medal contention by pool winners England in a gutting Saturday night loss.

Captain Jesse Parahi scored a double and Maurice Longbottom starred as the side saved their most complete performance for last against the Scots.

Friend was applauded off Robina Stadium by both the Scottish and Australian teams in a moving tribute for the man whose contract has not been renewed.

He will be replaced by Australia's women's coach Tim Walsh, who piloted the women to gold at Rio's 2016 Olympics and reached Sunday's gold medal match against New Zealand.

"The bloke's a true professional in every sense of the word and I can't speak highly enough of him," Parahi said of Friend.

"I'm really sad to see him go ... I'm a better person for playing under him and I can't thank him enough."

Australia's campaign was plagued by setbacks, with captain Lewis Holland and his replacement James Stannard both ruled out of the tournament with injury.

Back-up playmaker Tom Lucas joined the casualty ward on Saturday but the side battled on, Longbottom emerging as a new fan favourite and John Porch among the tournament's best.

"We were gutted last night, everybody was absolutely broken and had to pick ourselves up," Friend said.

The respected coach, who says he isn't sure of his next move, insists there is no bitterness or regret as he departs.

"I'm just really grateful for the opportunity I've had," he said.

"Not many people get to coach their country ... what lies ahead now I'm not too sure at this point in time.

"I'm just really proud, the people you meet, friendships that will never break, it's pretty special."

Olympic champions Fiji will look to earn their first Commonwealth gold medal when they play New Zealand in Sunday afternoon's final.