Aus comp giving England a leg up: coach

Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander has blamed Super Netball's import policy for giving England the impetus for their stunning Commonwealth Games triumph.

But one of the English players to benefit from exposure to the world's best competition, Geva Mentor, reckons it's "narrow-minded" to see that as a negative.

Mentor, who captains the Sunshine Coast Lightning, was one of five players in England's starting seven from the 52-21 triumph who currently ply their trade in Australia.

NSW Swifts shooter Helen Housby scored the winning goal in the final second, while Mentor's defensive partner in crime Eboni Beckford-Chambers has also played in Super Netball previously.

"I can't say it any other way - I'm the national coach and this has clearly assisted them to win this gold medal," Alexander told reporters after the defeat at Coomera.

"That's our high performance system working for another country.

"I don't get it. I don't get to make that decision.

"I have said this all along, that the danger is that we're putting money into another country's high-performance outcomes.

"We get judged on gold medals. Clearly, the AIS and everyone is not going to be happy with this."

Australia broke away from their trans-Tasman arrangement with New Zealand last year, with three new franchises established to make an eight-team competition.

New Zealanders are permitted to play in Super Netball but are barred from representing the Silver Ferns if they do so.

Mentor said it had made a "tremendous impact" for England to have players involved.

"The games are so tough in Super Netball and I think that's really given these girls the experience," she said.

"The Aussies want to make sure they're at their best and to be at their best, they've got to play the best.

"I think they'll still keep welcoming people from all over the world. If it lifts their standard of play I think it's going to put netball in Australia in good hands as well."