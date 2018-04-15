Voller hospitalised after arrest at Games

Former Northern Territory youth detention detainee Dylan Voller has been hospitalised after a second attempt at self harm while in police custody during the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution after he was seen in a cell at the Southport Watchhouse at 6pm on Saturday.

He had been arrested for breaching bail conditions when he tried to enter the cycling road race route at Currumbin on Saturday.

The first incident occurred on Friday while he was in the back of a police van after being arrested of indigenous protesters near the Broadbeach Mall at Kurrawa.

Police say Saturday's matter has been referred to the Ethical Standards Command.

The incident comes ahead of promised protests by an indigenous group ahead of Sunday's closing ceremony for the Games.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.