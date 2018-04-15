Diamonds lose netball thriller to England

England have upset Australia in a heart-stopping final to win 52-51 and claim gold in a massive netball boilover at the Commonwealth Games.

Having not dropped a single quarter all tournament, the Diamonds faltered at the final hurdle in the face of relentless pressure from the Roses in front of a stunned crowd at Coomera.

It is England's first Commonwealth title, coming in their very first final against a side that had hardly been challenged.

And it went right down to the wire, as Joanne Harton converted a penalty shot in the final seconds of the contest to lock in an incredible victory.

Australia had led by as much as four goals in the last quarter and looked to have snapped the Roses' fierce resistance but a handful of calamitous errors let them back into the contest.

Coach Lisa Alexander admitted the Diamonds were "flat" but couldn't pinpoint a reason why.

"We never got going, really, from the start," she said.

"We just couldn't get enough ball off them, which is disappointing.

"If we don't work hard enough on attack and defence, which we did not do today, like we've done in all of the matches, that's what you're going to get."

Centre Kimberly Ravaillion's failure to keep her feet inside the centre circle at the restart was the critical turnover, allowing England another crack in attack as their comeback gathered steam.

"They were not clinical when it counted in the end. We haven't been making those mistakes," Alexander said.

Harten (34 from 39) and Helen Houseby (18 from 21) did the scoreboard damage for the Roses but it was a genuine effort from all over the court that successfully stifled the swift ball movement of their heavily-favoured opponents.

Alexander shuffled her pack at half time, sending on Caitlin Thwaites and Steph Wood in a move that seemed to finally wake the Diamonds from their slumber.

Wood drained two long-range efforts towards the end of the third quarter to seize the momentum and put Australia up 38-36, with the Sunshine Coast product playing a vital role in attack in the last term.

But the Diamonds were left heartbroken in the end and will be left to rue their failure to match England's interminable intensity on the biggest stage of all in their sport.