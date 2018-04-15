Aussie 7s men finish fifth in Comm Games

Departing coach Andy Friend was farewelled with a dominant win and an emotional guard of honour as Australia's rugby sevens men finished the Commonwealth Games in fifth.

Final-day victories against Kenya (33-5) and Scotland (26-0) were bitter sweet after Australia was bounced out of medal contention by pool winners England in a gutting Saturday night loss.

Captain Jesse Parahi scored a double and Maurice Longbottom starred as the side saved their most complete performance for last against the Scots.

Friend was applauded off Robina Stadium by both the Scottish and Australian teams in a moving tribute for the man whose contract has not been renewed.

He will be replaced by Australia's women's coach Tim Walsh, who piloted the women to gold at Rio's 2016 Olympics and will look to repeat that effort in Sunday's gold medal match against New Zealand.

"The bloke's a true professional in every sense of the word and I can't speak highly enough of him," Parahi said of Friend.

"I'm really sad to see him go ... I'm a better person for playing under him and I can't thank him enough."

Australia's campaign was plagued by setbacks, with captain Lewis Holland and his replacement James Stannard both ruled out of the tournament with injury.

Back-up playmaker Tom Lucas joined the casualty ward on Saturday but the side battled on, Longbottom emerging as a new fan favourite and John Porch among the tournament's best.

"We were gutted last night, everybody was absolutely broken and had to pick ourselves up," Friend said.

The respected coach, who says he isn't sure of his next move, insists there is no bitterness or regret as he departs.

"I'm just really grateful for the opportunity I've had," he said.

"Not many people get to coach their country ... what lies ahead now I'm not too sure at this point in time.

"I'm just really proud, the people you meet, friendships that will never break, it's pretty special."

Olympic champions Fiji will look to earn their first Commonwealth gold medal when they play New Zealand in Sunday afternoon's final.