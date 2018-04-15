Scottish marathon runner recovering well

Scottish runner Callum Hawkins is recovering well in a Gold Coast hospital after his dramatic collapse during the final stages of the Commonwealth Games marathon.

Callum Hawkins of Scotland is recovering well after his collapse while leading the men's marathon.

Hawkins held a large lead over Australian Michael Shelley when he stumbled and fell at the 39km mark.

He managed to stagger to his feet and complete another unsteady kilometre in the 28 degree heat before falling again heavily at 40km, this time narrowly avoiding hitting his head on the metal guardrail.

The 25-year-old was unable to receive assistance until he informed medical officials that he did not intend to try and complete the race.

A medic was beside Hawkins within moments of his collapse, telling him: 'I can't help you until you give me permission'.

Hawkins initially rejected help, rolling around onto his hands and knees before collapsing again but eventually accepted the repeated offers with a weak 'thumbs up' signal.

Shelley was the biggest beneficiary of Hawkins' misfortune, as he went on to claim the gold medal having previously resigned himself to the prospect of near-certain silver.

But he was concerned for Hawkins' wellbeing after passing the Scot while he was still lying on the road.

"It did throw me a bit because I was starting to go myself, starting to get little cramps in my hands and stuff like that," said Shelley.

"It was quite difficult at the time."

Gold Coast Commonwealth Games Organising Committee (GOLDOC) chief executive officer Mark Peters said the images were distressing.

"I, like many others, was distressed to see a wonderful athlete like Callum collapse during the closing stages of today's marathon," Peters said.

"We are offering every assistance possible to Callum and Team Scotland."

Team Scotland issued a statement saying Hawkins was speaking with his dad and medical staff in hospital.

"He is undergoing further tests as a precaution and we all wish him a speedy recovery," it said.

Hawkins' management company Moyo Sports also said Hawkins was in a good state in hospital.

"This is a fighter here and we are incredibly proud of the gutsy run he put in @GC2018. He will be back," tweeted Moyo.