Kickert to kick on for Boomers

Six countries, 10 clubs, one Commonwealth Games gold medal.

It's been a long journey to national team glory for Australian basketballer Daniel Kickert.

But after reaching a career highlight with Sunday's 87-47 win over Canada on the Gold Coast securing Games glory, the 34-year-old says that journey isn't done yet.

Kickert, the oldest man in the Boomers squad at the Games, won't follow the example of 37-year-old Opal Belinda Snell and walk away from the game with a gold medal around his neck.

Instead he's dreaming of ticking off one more destination - Japan - and a debut Olympic campaign in 2022.

"I'll be around as long as I can. As long as these legs will hold me up and I can keep turning them over, I'll keep turning them round and round," Kickert told AAP.

"If I'm in the mix (for Tokyo), I'm in the mix. If I'm not then I'm still happy to be playing."

The 208cm centre was Australia's leading scorer (58) at the Games, averaging 11.6 points per game.

He said that consistency was down in large part to the comfort he has playing in a side coached by Andrej Lemanis - also his club coach in the NBL with the Brisbane Bullets.

"It's something I take pride in and we try to help the guys through, and find little nooks and crannies for things to work," he said.

"Fortunately for me my shots went down and I was just really happy to contribute.

"It's been so important to me to come here and put on a show with the boys, walk away with that gold medal.

"At this stage of my career, it's just a great way to head into the twilight years of my career with a gold medal, something I'll hang up in my house and have it there forever."