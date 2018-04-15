Games embrace change to stay relevant

When asked how he feels about the Commonwealth Games, first-time chief David Grevemberg doesn't start with the sport.

Instead, he talks about the issues he hopes will transform them.

"The opportunities to respect, protect and promote various human rights through the power of these Games," Grevemberg calls them.

He talks about the Reconciliation Action Plan, LGBTI advocacy, gender equality, inclusion and ethical and sustainable sourcing.

He then talks about the sport.

If the Games had continued being purely about sport - sometimes world class, sometimes mediocre - they would have been at grave risk, Grevemberg argues.

They needed to change to survive.

"Reinforcing our relevance today is important because since Delhi in 2010 people have been asking that question (of) why is the Commonwealth Games important and still relevant" Grevemberg says.

The change began in Glasgow in 2014 and has taken another step on the Gold Coast.

The Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive believes passionately that the Games can make a difference through sport.

Grevemberg says the social issues are the frame around the sport and striking the right balance between the two will be crucial to the longevity of the Games.

"It's a distinct movement. It's about more than just sport, it's about sport and the impact sport can have on society," he says.

"We can also look at great sporting events and look at the exciting aspects of high performance sport.

"But beyond the world class performances there are so many rich and intricate and powerful stories.

"It's about getting the balance right and I think these Games have done that remarkably well."

He proudly calls the Gold Coast Games "The Games of Firsts" on and off the sporting field: the first time a Reconciliation Action Plan has been part of a Games agenda, the first time beach volleyball has been played, the first transgender athlete, the first Fijian woman to win gold, the first time medals were equally shared between men and women, the first time Malawi beat New Zealand in netball, the first fully-integrated para program, the first time South Africa won the men's 100m, the Cook Islands' first medal.

The list goes on.

Grevemberg also points to the many world class performances, starting with Australia's world records in swimming and cycling on day one and taking in Caster Semenya's 800m-1500m double in athletics and world No.1 Flora Duffy in the triathlon.

But the Commonwealth Games should not be compared to the Olympics, he says.

"I wouldn't say we're second tier to any movement. I would say we're our own distinct movement. We have our own distinct history and approach.

"We can be a trailblazer because of our distinctiveness and our diversity."

Grevemberg knows ethics are important within the Games organisation as well, heightened by the corruption claims which blighted the Delhi Games eight years ago.

"We need to be smarter so you don't have human rights violations or issues around integrity, corruption or those sort of things," he says.