Badminton coach assesses fractured Games

There was very little between Australia's women's doubles badminton team walking away with a medal and missing out at the Commonwealth Games but it was a different fine line that became their biggest obstacle.

During the preliminary stages of the tournament, Setyana Mapasa was diagnosed with a fractured shin.

The 22-year-old and on-court partner Gronya Somerville are ranked No.21 in the world for women's doubles and were seeded No.1 for the Gold Coast event.

Somerville, also 22, meanwhile entered the tournament nursing pre-competition cartilage damage in her right ankle.

But their golden plan came undone on the penultimate day of competition when they lost their semi-final to England and were relegated to playing for bronze against No.2 seeds India, who they lost to 21-19 21-19.

"It's brutal in badminton," Australian coach Lasse Bundgaard told AAP.

"If you win, then you play the next day but if you lose, you play the bronze medal in the evening so it was about trying to get a quick turnaround.

"We had lost the gold and silver but they were really ready to compete."

The duo were Bundgaard's best performers in a 10-strong team including men's doubles pairing Robin Middleton and Ross Smith who came out of retirement for the Games but bowed out in the preliminaries.

An injured Mapasa also competed in the mixed doubles with Sawan Serasinghe but they were defeated in the quarter-finals by Glasgow 2014 gold medal-winning couple Chris and Gabrielle Adcock from England.

"This is one result out of many and it didn't go our way so I think the girls will show character here and learn from this," Bungaard said.

"They'll bounce back and we'll get the injuries repaired and train ourselves up and then we'll start the normal tournament tour and world championships and Olympics.

"Whatever's going to come up, they'll just get back into it. There will be medals in the future."