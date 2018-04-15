News

Kurt Fearnley's classy response to closing ceremony 'snub'
Fiji to face New Zealand for 7s gold medal

Murray Wenzel and Jim Morton
AAP /

Olympic champions Fiji will play New Zealand in the men's rugby sevens final at the Commonwealth Games after a nail-biting semi-final win over South Africa on Sunday.

Fiji led 19-0 midway through the second half, but the Blitzboks stormed back with three straight tries in front of a packed house at Robina Stadium.

South Africa also had a chance to steal the game in the last play but Fijian Amenoni Nasilasila produced a bone-crunching hit in defence to save the day.

Then in golden point extra-time, it was Nasilasila who beat the cover defence to score in the corner to book a place in the gold medal match.

The All Black Sevens, who have won four of the five Commonwealth gold medals contested in rugby sevens, progressed to the final thanks to a 17-12 win over England.

Australia's team will play for fifth against Scotland after beating Kenya 33-5 earlier on the final day of the Games.

With no medal on the line and unusually hot conditions at Robina Stadium, Australia showed plenty of ticker against the Kenyans after a heart-wrenching loss to England on Saturday night spoiled their campaign.

Australia play off against New Zealand in the women's final after they beat Canada 33-5 in their Sunday semi-final.

