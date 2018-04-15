Shelley wins Comm Games men's marathon

Defending champion Michael Shelley has claimed a dramatic victory in the Commonwealth Games marathon after race leader Callum Hawkins collapsed in the gutter two kilometres from the finish line.

Shelley had pretty much settled for the silver medal in the closing stages on a brutally hot morning on the Gold Coast before being told by friends in the crowd Hawkins was in big trouble.

"Then I saw him at about the 40k mark and I thought 'gee I might still be a chance here'," Shelley said.

"A couple of hundred metres later my legs started giving me the wobbles and I thought 'I could be on the road myself in 500 metres'.

"Getting up that last little hill was brutal; the wind started to get me as well.

"But I got to the finish line which was all I needed to do.

"I'm over the moon. I can't believe it."

Shelley clocked a winning time of two hours 16 minutes 46 seconds.

He has now won silver and two golds in the past three Commonwealth Games marathons, bettering the back-to-back titles by countryman Robert de Castella in 1982 and 1986.

British Athletics tweeted that Hawkins was conscious after the race and being cared for.

Shelley, 34, admitted it had been tough keeping his mind on the task at hand with his opponent sprawled on the road.

"It did throw me a bit because I was starting to go myself, starting to get little cramps in my hands and stuff like that," he said.

"It was quite difficult at the time."

Looking like he was on his way to gold, Hawkins started to wobble badly about the 39km mark, threw his cap away and fell into the gutter.

He struggled to his knees, eventually climbed onto unsteady legs and resumed running.

But he looked in a terrible state and laboured on for another few hundred metres, unable to keep a straight line as he veered all over the road until collapsing on Sundale Bridge, narrowly missing hitting his head on the metal barrier.

He lay on the ground for up to a minute before medical attention arrived.

Ugandan Munyo Mutai took the silver in 2:19:02, Scotland's Robbie Simpson claimed bronze in 2:19:36 and Australian Liam Adams was fifth.

Shelley said it was probably his last major championships marathon.

"When we won the bid in 2011 I just started doing the calculations of how old I'd be," he said.

"I'm very thankful to be given the opportunity.

"To be back four years after winning in Glasgow and to win again, I'm very surprised and I can't believe it."