Kurt Fearnley's classy response to closing ceremony 'snub'
Fearnley's classy response to athlete 'snub'

Aussies 2nd and 3rd in women's marathon

John Salvado
AAP /

Australians Lisa Weightman and Jess Trengove hung tough when things got brutal and have been rewarded with medals in the Commonwealth Games women's marathon.

Weightman, 39, finished second on Sunday behind gold medallist Helalia Johannes from Namibia, while Trengove was third.

It was a second Commonwealth marathon medal for both Australians, Weightman having finished third eight years ago in Delhi and Trengove filling the same spot in 2014 in Glasgow.

Johannes made the key breakaway around the 35km mark and pushed away to cross the finish line in two hours 32 minutes 40 seconds.

Weightman was 43 seconds adrift.

"The pace was choppy, it was surging here and slowing down there," she said.

"I knew it was going to be on at 35 or 36 ks and I did my best to stay on.

"I couldn't quite get the gold but I'm pretty pleased with silver. I know I gave it my very best.

"It's hot, there's no question about that, but we prepare for that. You do the best you can with what you've got."

Trengove had to be helped into a wheelchair after crossing the line third in 2:34:09.

She recovered quickly although her right shoe was full of blood from a wound caused by a missing toenail.

"That's just a bit of fun," said the 30-year-old.

"The hurt is nothing compared to the lungs burning and the mind.

"Today it wasn't so much the physical pain or any muscular pain, it was just the exhaustion. I could almost see a shovel just digging.

"The noise from the crowd definitely got me across the line.

"I said after Rio it was my hardest race but his one just matched it. I had absolutely nothing left.

"It wasn't the fastest time, it was just the way the race was run today that made it hurt."

Countrywoman Virginia Moloney was the last of the 16 finishers to successfully complete the course.

The three Australians then stood arm in arm at the finish line to cheer Michael Shelley on to victory in the men's race.

