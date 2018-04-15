Fearnley breaks down in beautiful family moment

Inspirational Australian para-sports veteran Kurt Fearnley shared a beautiful moment with his family after winning gold in the men's wheelchair marathon at the Commonwealth Games.

In his swansong race, the retiring Fearnley raced with a fierce determination to virtually lead from start to finish to win comfortably in one hour 30 minutes 25 seconds.

The 37-year-old crossed the line at Southport 78 seconds ahead of England's John Smith who pipped compatriot Simon Lawson for silver.

Fearnley made a break at the four kilometre mark and was never challenged as he threw everything into finishing his career on a high.

"Eight years ago I sat down and said this would be my last race and I never wavered from this being my last race," he told the Seven Network.

"Last night I was lying in bed knowing it would be my last time in the green and gold and when you are in these colours you've got to be fierce."

Spent by the effort, he broke down in tears as he was congratulated by his wife Sheridan and their son after finishing.

"This is everything," Fearnley said.

Fearnley labelled the beautiful moment with his family as possibly the finest moment in his career.

"If you can get here (to winning gold) bring your family with ya, bring people with ya because it just makes it so much more worthwhile."

After first making a name for himself as a teenager at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, Fearnley said he wasn't owed anything in his finale and was driven to make it a golden farewell.

"I was thinking that the whole way," he said. "You've got to get out there and work for it

"All you can try and do is give back and that was an hour 30 (minutes) that I've given back and that hurt - I've got nothing else."

To prove his point, Fearnley shared some incredible data from his marathon race, which showed his average heart rate at an incredible 194 beats per minute.

That’s what Com Games Gold takes. It takes everything. pic.twitter.com/n7x65BG8oY — Kurt Fearnley (@kurtfearnley) April 14, 2018

De Rozario doubles up for Australia

Australian Madison de Rozario has won her second gold medal of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, taking out the women's wheelchair marathon.

De Rozario was locked in a tight contest with three others until she reluctantly made her solo move with seven kilometres to go and held on to win in one hour 44 minutes.

Teammate Eliza Ault-Connell took the silver 13 seconds behind, while England's Jade Jones claimed bronze.

"That was amazing, I love the marathon. It was a lot of fun," de Rozario said.

At the 35km mark she was leading the group of four including Ault-Connell, Jones and Scotland's Samantha Kinghorn, hoping for the others to take their turn in front.

When no-one obliged she felt she had no option but to go out alone to ensure she had a buffer going into the final climb coming into Southport.

"I knew there was a hill to finish and I'm a terrible climber, so I knew wanted to be away by the end," she said.

"I figured if I'm going to be up front I may as well not be helping anyone so I had a longer wind up than I originally intended and I was just hoping I could hold it, so I'm glad it worked out."

The 24-year-old will leave the Gold Coast with two gold medals after also winning the 1500m on the track earlier at Carrara Stadium.

"It was definitely a quiet goal, I knew I could potentially do it," she said.

"But it's hard to know what to expect. Everyone's so strong and they're incredible athletes, but I'm really happy to come away with both."